Close
Advertisment

Latest News

St Andrews' Reece Kettle celebrates his century against Halls Gap on Saturday, February 22. Picture by Ben Fraser

Rematch: St Andrews, Swifts/Great Western to meet in last GCA grand final

The Grampians Cricket Association's last grand final is March 1.

24 February, 2025

General News

Northern Grampians Shire Council chief executive officer Brent McAlister said the council didn't officially endorse the event. File picture

Charity event postponed after 'seriously defamatory allegations' aired

The charity's chief executive has strenuously denied the claims.

27 February, 2025

Local News

Calling all local artists, celebrate amazing women in your life and the community

Celebrate International Women's Day with the March Forward Art Exhibition.

Local News

New owners feel at home behind the bar at Pomonal's Barney's Bar & Bistro

Col, Susie Macaffer pass Barney's Bar & Bistro on to Damo & Tash.

Local News

Northern Grampians mayor advocates to government to save businesses

Northern Grampians Shire Council advocates for Halls Gap businesses

Council & Politics

Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Karen Hyslop wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Picture by Ben Fraser

Mayoral message: wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and safe New Year

Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Karen Hyslop's reflection.

19 December, 2024

Local News

Karen Hyslop elected as Northern Grampians mayor in new era of council

Cr Karen Hyslop Leads New Team as Northern Grampians Mayor

Local News

Veteran councillor encourages newcomers to be themselves, work as one

Karen Hyslop offers advice to new Northern Grampians councillors.

Local News

Northern Grampians' tourism brand earns finalist spot at national awards

'Discover Northern Grampians' gains acclaim as award finalist.

Rural & Agriculture

The latest planned route of the controversial VNI West powerline project has been released, impacting about 500 properties.

New VNI powerline map unveiled

Controversial new power line plans to be tested at community meetings over the next week.

12 October, 2023

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Floods, fires and flying insects are just part of the of the experience of living in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

Flood, fire and flying insects: Essential property protection for Stawell homes

Be prepared for floods, fires, flying insects and more.

21 February, 2025

Local News

11 tips for making the most of fine dining

This is branded content.

Local News

Why legal representation is necessary in workplace accidents

Safeguard your rights when it comes to workplace accidents.

Our People

Sport

The Stawell 13 and Under Football Association is seeking help from volunteers to ensure its competition can run in 2025.Picture by Ben Fraser

Lack of volunteers leaves future of Stawell's junior football unclear

The Stawell 13 and Under Football Association future in doubt.

13 February, 2025

Local News

Sporting facility upgrade creates opportunity for growth and club pride

New and improved facility for Great Western sporting clubs

Local News

Caccaviello excited to lead 'prestigious' WRSA as new executive officer

Tony Caccaviello takes over from David Berry who had stepped down.

Local News

WFNL and HDFNL join forces for a community screening of 'Just A Farmer'

The film will be shown in Warracknabeal on Sunday, March 2.

Advertisment

Most Popular

Advertisment
Advertisment
Advertisment
Advertisment
Advertisment
Advertisment

Proudly Covering:

  • Ararat
  • Stawell
  • Grampians to the Pyrenees.