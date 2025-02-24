Latest News
Rematch: St Andrews, Swifts/Great Western to meet in last GCA grand final
The Grampians Cricket Association's last grand final is March 1.
24 February, 2025
Charity event postponed after 'seriously defamatory allegations' aired
The charity's chief executive has strenuously denied the claims.
27 February, 2025
Calling all local artists, celebrate amazing women in your life and the community
Celebrate International Women's Day with the March Forward Art Exhibition.
New owners feel at home behind the bar at Pomonal's Barney's Bar & Bistro
Col, Susie Macaffer pass Barney's Bar & Bistro on to Damo & Tash.
Northern Grampians mayor advocates to government to save businesses
Northern Grampians Shire Council advocates for Halls Gap businesses
Mayoral message: wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and safe New Year
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Karen Hyslop's reflection.
19 December, 2024
Karen Hyslop elected as Northern Grampians mayor in new era of council
Cr Karen Hyslop Leads New Team as Northern Grampians Mayor
Veteran councillor encourages newcomers to be themselves, work as one
Karen Hyslop offers advice to new Northern Grampians councillors.
Northern Grampians' tourism brand earns finalist spot at national awards
'Discover Northern Grampians' gains acclaim as award finalist.
New VNI powerline map unveiled
Controversial new power line plans to be tested at community meetings over the next week.
12 October, 2023
Flood, fire and flying insects: Essential property protection for Stawell homes
Be prepared for floods, fires, flying insects and more.
21 February, 2025
11 tips for making the most of fine dining
This is branded content.
Why legal representation is necessary in workplace accidents
Safeguard your rights when it comes to workplace accidents.
Lack of volunteers leaves future of Stawell's junior football unclear
The Stawell 13 and Under Football Association future in doubt.
13 February, 2025
Sporting facility upgrade creates opportunity for growth and club pride
New and improved facility for Great Western sporting clubs
Caccaviello excited to lead 'prestigious' WRSA as new executive officer
Tony Caccaviello takes over from David Berry who had stepped down.
WFNL and HDFNL join forces for a community screening of 'Just A Farmer'
The film will be shown in Warracknabeal on Sunday, March 2.