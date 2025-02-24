Close
Latest News

Teams form Ararat Police and Hopkins Corrections assemble for the return of the annual 'Catchers vs Keepers' cricket match fundraiser. Picture supplied

'Catches vs Keepers' raises $1293.50 with return of annual fundraiser

Return of Police vs Corrections hailed a success.

24 February, 2025

General News

NGSC Crime investigation detectives arrest three men in Ararat. File picture

Burglary and false reports lead to three arrests in Ararat

Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit Detectives have charged three men

27 February, 2025

Local News

Pipeline planning approval secured: MP not convinced pipeline is on track

MP questioned rural pipeline progress amid lengthy delays

Local News

The home building timeline: What to expect at each stage

This content is provided by a third party.

Local News

The power of the written word, local media telling local stories

Graeme Bailey's story touches a community

Council & Politics

The Ararat Rural City Council funding to restore the historic Cobb & Co Staging Stables in Buangor. Picture supplied

Council secures funding to repair Buangor's historic Cobb & Co stables

The Ararat Rural City Council has secured $60,000 in funding to restore the historic Cobb & Co Staging Stables in...

20 January, 2025

Local News

Ararat council, local businesses join forces to spread the festive spirit

Spread the Christmas spirit with the Reverse Advent Calendar.

Local News

Former Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong returns to top job

Cr Jo Armstrong was elected Ararat Rural City Council mayor.

Local News

Election candidates outline vision for Ararat council as voting begins Q2

Council candidates share vision beyond roads, rates, and rubbish.

Rural & Agriculture

The Aussie Hay Runners convoy left Ararat on November 2 to deliver hay to drought-affected South Australian farmers. Picture by Quinton McCallum

Ararat hay convoys to SA deliver 2000 bales to drought-stricken farmers

Nearly 60 trucks are delivering more than 2000 bales.

7 November, 2024

Local News

Tender awarded: East Grampians Rural Pipeline stage two to begin late 2024

Mitchell Water Wins Tender for East Grampians Pipeline Stage Two"

Lifestyle & Entertainment

This guide will help you manage a deceased estate clean-up. Picture Shutterstock

Managing deceased estate clean-ups in inner city suburbs

This guide will help you manage a deceased estate clean-up.

21 February, 2025

Local News

Castile soap and its many uses

Optional uses for castile soap are endless.

Our People

Original EGHS Oncology Unit nurses Marg Keith, Leesa McInnes and Mary Kinsella cut the 20th anniversary cake. Picture supplied

Oncology Unit celebrates 20 year anniversary

Oncology unit celebrates 20th anniversary serving cancer patients

20 February, 2025

Local News

Ararat sculptor: blends whimsy with industrial for unique steampunk art

Ararat sculptor blends whimsy with industrial for steampunk art

Ararat News

Australia Day honours recognise outstanding work by quiet achievers

Ararat Rural City Council celebrated its best on January 26.

Sport

Ararat's cycling network is set to receive close to 10km of new and upgraded pathways. Picture supplied

Funding secured for upgrades to Ararat's network of walking and bike paths

Ararat Rural City Council has secured funding for cycling infrastructure.

27 February, 2025

Local News

Ararat's R.T White Raceway set to host nine-race program on February 28

R.T White Raceway will be the place to be on Friday, February 28.

Local News

Over 40s football and netball matches to support bushfire impacted communities

Teams being finalised for GCH 40s football and netball matches.

Local News

Rematch: St Andrews, Swifts/Great Western to meet in last GCA grand final

The Grampians Cricket Association's last grand final is March 1.

