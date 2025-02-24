Latest News
'Catches vs Keepers' raises $1293.50 with return of annual fundraiser
Return of Police vs Corrections hailed a success.
24 February, 2025
General News
Burglary and false reports lead to three arrests in Ararat
Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit Detectives have charged three men
27 February, 2025
Local News
Pipeline planning approval secured: MP not convinced pipeline is on track
MP questioned rural pipeline progress amid lengthy delays
Local News
The home building timeline: What to expect at each stage
This content is provided by a third party.
Local News
The power of the written word, local media telling local stories
Graeme Bailey's story touches a community
Council & Politics
Council secures funding to repair Buangor's historic Cobb & Co stables
The Ararat Rural City Council has secured $60,000 in funding to restore the historic Cobb & Co Staging Stables in...
20 January, 2025
Local News
Ararat council, local businesses join forces to spread the festive spirit
Spread the Christmas spirit with the Reverse Advent Calendar.
Local News
Former Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong returns to top job
Cr Jo Armstrong was elected Ararat Rural City Council mayor.
Local News
Election candidates outline vision for Ararat council as voting begins Q2
Council candidates share vision beyond roads, rates, and rubbish.
Rural & Agriculture
Ararat hay convoys to SA deliver 2000 bales to drought-stricken farmers
Nearly 60 trucks are delivering more than 2000 bales.
7 November, 2024
Local News
Tender awarded: East Grampians Rural Pipeline stage two to begin late 2024
Mitchell Water Wins Tender for East Grampians Pipeline Stage Two"
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Managing deceased estate clean-ups in inner city suburbs
This guide will help you manage a deceased estate clean-up.
21 February, 2025
Local News
Castile soap and its many uses
Optional uses for castile soap are endless.
Our People
Oncology Unit celebrates 20 year anniversary
Oncology unit celebrates 20th anniversary serving cancer patients
20 February, 2025
Local News
Ararat sculptor: blends whimsy with industrial for unique steampunk art
Ararat sculptor blends whimsy with industrial for steampunk art
Australia Day honours recognise outstanding work by quiet achievers
Ararat Rural City Council celebrated its best on January 26.
Sport
Funding secured for upgrades to Ararat's network of walking and bike paths
Ararat Rural City Council has secured funding for cycling infrastructure.
27 February, 2025
Local News
Ararat's R.T White Raceway set to host nine-race program on February 28
R.T White Raceway will be the place to be on Friday, February 28.
Local News
Over 40s football and netball matches to support bushfire impacted communities
Teams being finalised for GCH 40s football and netball matches.
Local News
Rematch: St Andrews, Swifts/Great Western to meet in last GCA grand final
The Grampians Cricket Association's last grand final is March 1.